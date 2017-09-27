St. Louis named 2nd most violent city in America

St. Louis is the second most violent city in America. That’s according to a new FBI crime report.

Detroit took the number one spot, but the Motor City didn’t have the most murders. St. Louis still took the top spot for that.

According to the FBI report the city had a rate of 60 murders per 100,000 people last year. St. Louis reported 188-homicides in 2016. Baltimore had the second highest number of murders.

The FBI is basing its report on information from 16,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide.

St. Louis also comes in second for the nation’s highest STD rates according to an annual report by the CDC. It’s actually an improvement after years of being number one on the list.

The Gateway to the West has been dethroned by Etowah County in Northeast Alabama. That is where one in every 24 people have chlamydia.