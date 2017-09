Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Grant's Farm has always been a great place for kids to learn. This weekend that will be especially true for children with learning disabilities. Sheryl Silvey and Pam Kortum with the St. Louis Learning Disabilities Association as well as "Silly Jilly" the clown are here to tell you more about Unlock the Magic.

Unlock the Magic of Learning

7:00pm - 10:30pm September 30th

Grant`s Farm

10501 Gravois Rd.

South County

314-966-3088

www.ldastl.org