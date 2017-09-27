Woman reaches plea deal in slayings of Indiana brothers

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) _ A woman charged in the 2015 slayings of two teenage brothers in northwestern Indiana has pleaded guilty to kidnapping.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports 28-year-old Michelle Hughes entered the plea Tuesday and prosecutors agreed to dismiss murder charges. Hughes will face a minimum of five years in prison for the kidnapping offenses when sentenced Nov. 17.

Prosecutors say 18-year-old Arreon Lackey and 16-year-old Antonio Lackey of Gary were kidnapped from a Merrillville hotel as part of a plot to retrieve a gun. Court records say Hughes drove one of the vehicles. Authorities say they were shot in a remote area of Hobart.

Two co-defendants David Johnson IV and Jeri Woods were convicted at separate trials this year and sentenced to long prison terms. Cases are pending against others.

