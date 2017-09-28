Alderman to propose resolution thanking police for their work since Stockley ruling

23rd Ward Alderman Joe Vaccaro drafted the resolution. Vaccaro will ask the Board of Aldermen to acknowledge and commend the men and women of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for their service, dedication, and commitment to the community.
As protests continue in the City of St. Louis over the decision, some city leaders said they are doing what they can to try and help the city heal. Last Friday, a majority of the aldermen voted for a resolution sponsored by Alderman John Collins-Muhammad in remembrance of Anthony Lamar Smith.
Afterwards, Mayor Lyda Krewson and Board President Lewis Reed hugged Smith's mother Annie Smith.
“There are a lot of good intentions in both groups. I’m not going to say any one group is better than the other,” Vaccaro said. “We cannot recognize one group without recognizing the other. There are a lot of good people out here.”
The document states the men and women work under straining circumstances and were called to spend long hours away from their families and love ones during the unrest.
You can read the resolution in its entirety below:
SAINT LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
WHEREAS, the Board of Aldermen acknowledge and commend the men and women of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for their steadfast dedication to safeguarding the well being of the citizens of the City of St. Louis; and
WHEREAS, the men and women of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called to respond to the unrest, which would unfold on Friday, September 15, 2017, and
WHEREAS, the men and women of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department aligned under straining circumstances to preserve the citizens and businesses of the City of St. Louis from harm and allow individuals to exercise their right to peacefully assemble and give expression to their feelings of frustration and discontent; and
WHEREAS, in doing so, the men and women of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called to spend long hours away from their families and loved ones and forgo being present at the life events that bond us to family and friends, and the pursuits which give needed balance and enrich our lives.
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Aldermen of the City of St. Louis that to express the appreciation deserved by the men and women of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, we pause to recognize their dedication to preserving the safety and wellbeing of the citizens of the City of St. Louis. We further direct the Clerk of this Board to spread a copy of this Resolution across the minutes of these proceedings and to prepare a memorial copy to the end that it may be presented to the men and women of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at a time and place deemed appropriate by the Sponsor.
Introduced this 29th day of September, 2017 by:
Honorable Joe Vaccaro, Alderman 23rd Ward
Adopted this 29th day of September, 2017 as attested by:
_______________________
Donna Evans Booker
Interim Clerk, Board of Aldermen
__________________________
Lewis E. Reed
President, Board of Aldermen