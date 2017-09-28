Alderman to propose resolution thanking police for their work since Stockley ruling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A resolution supporting St. Louis police and recognizing their long hours on the job since the Jason Stockley decision will be introduced at Friday’s Board of Aldermen meeting.

23rd Ward Alderman Joe Vaccaro drafted the resolution. Vaccaro will ask the Board of Aldermen to acknowledge and commend the men and women of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for their service, dedication, and commitment to the community.

As protests continue in the City of St. Louis over the decision, some city leaders said they are doing what they can to try and help the city heal. Last Friday, a majority of the aldermen voted for a resolution sponsored by Alderman John Collins-Muhammad in remembrance of Anthony Lamar Smith.

Afterwards, Mayor Lyda Krewson and Board President Lewis Reed hugged Smith's mother Annie Smith.

“There are a lot of good intentions in both groups. I’m not going to say any one group is better than the other,” Vaccaro said. “We cannot recognize one group without recognizing the other. There are a lot of good people out here.”

The document states the men and women work under straining circumstances and were called to spend long hours away from their families and love ones during the unrest.

You can read the resolution in its entirety below: