APA`S Canine Carnival Oct. 1 at Tilles Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The 27th Annual APA Canine Carnival is this weekend in Tilles Park. There'll be games and contests for dogs including, Best Costume, Best Trick and Best Kisser. FOX 2's Angela Hutti will be a judge!

Stacey Switzer shares more.

Come out to enjoy a children`s section with face painting and balloon animals. All proceeds benefit the dogs and cats at the APA.

Tickets are $15 per dog and they can bring their humans free of charge. There's a $5 charge for humans attending without a dog.

APA`S Canine Carnival

Tilles Park, 9551 Litzsinger Rd

Sunday, October 1

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

To learn more visit: www.apamo.org