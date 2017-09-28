Authorities: Missouri man abused girl day of prison release

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Authorities say a Springfield man began abusing a girl on the same day he was released from prison after serving eight years for child molestation.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 36-year-old Joshua Fullington was charged earlier this month with three counts of statutory sodomy after authorities say he sexually abused a girl several times over a five-year period.

Court documents show Fullington was released from prison Aug. 22, 2012. Court documents in the most recent case say a girl younger than 15 told Child Advocacy Center interviewers this month that Fullington had been sexually abusing her.

Fullington is being held in the Greene County Jail on $500,000 bond.

A phone message left by The Associated Press seeking comment from Fullington’s attorney wasn’t immediately returned.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com