Coach killed in school bus accident in mid-Missouri

HARRISBURG, Mo. – A bus collision in mid-Missouri claimed the life of the bus driver and sent students to the hospital.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon near Columbia.

Police said a truck crossed the center line and struck the Harrisburg school bus head on. The bus had a half-dozen students on board and was heading to a cross country meet.

The bus driver, identified as Brian Simpson, was also the coach and a history teacher at the school.

School in Harrisburg has been called off Friday.