Cubs Eliminate Cardinals from Playoff Chase

One night after clinching the National League Central division title, the Chicago Cubs knocked the St. Louis Cardinals out of playoff contention.

Taylor Davis’ double in the top of the 11th inning scored Kyle Schwarber to give the Cubs a 2-1 lead. Then Chicago center fielder Leonys Martin brought back a game tying home run by Paul DeJong in the bottom of the 11th to preserve the win. The loss eliminates the Cardinals from post season play for a second straight season. The Cardinals trail the Colorado Rockies by four games in the National League Wild Card race with just three games remaining in the regular season, therefore season over.

Lance Lynn pitched five innings allowing one run, in what could be his final start as a Cardinal. Lynn becomes a free agent at the end of the season. The Cardinals only run came on a Dexter Fowler ground out in the sixth inning that scored Tommy Pham. Pham had stolen second base and advanced to third on a wild pitch, before scoring on Fowler’s out. That steal gave Pham 25 stolen bases this season. That tied the game at 1-1.

The Cardinals will conclude their 2017 season with a three game weekend series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium, starting Friday night.