Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY!! SEPTEMBER 29, 2017

A secondary cool front arrives today…passing by in the morning and passing by dry…all the front does is keep the great Fall weather pattern alive and well thru Sunday. The large dome of summer builds back in early next week…with October warmth…85 for the high Monday and Tuesday…warm much of next week. Maria and Lee are on the way out…moving into the shipping lanes of the Atlantic…but watching an area of unsettled weather between Cuba and the Yucantan of Mexico…that may be a concern for the Gulf of Mexico…lets watch for a few days