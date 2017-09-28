East St. Louis man sentenced to 31 years in prison for MetroLink shooting

SWANSEA, IL — An East St. Louis man will spend 31 years in prison for robbing and shooting a man at the Swansea MetroLink station in November of 2016.

According to the Belleville-News Democrat Deangelo Franklin, 23, walked up to a 33-year old man and took his wallet and cell phone. He then shot him in the face.

Franklin was also sentenced for an armed robbery and shooting of another man at the East Riverfront MetroLink Station.