Extra officers in field for Packers, Bears game

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay police say they’ll have more officers on the field than usual during a planned show of unity before the Green Bay Packers game at Lambeau Field.

The Packers say players, coaches and staff will link arms during the national anthem before Thursday night’s game against the Chicago Bears _ and the team is hoping fans will do the same.

WBAY -TV reports the police department says more officers will be assigned to protect people on the field in case anyone in the crowd throws an object, or to stop anyone who tries to get on the field. The department says it’s not adding any officers to its security detail at the stadium, just moving more officers to the field.

The players say the image they hope to portray is unity for those who have been unjustly treated.

