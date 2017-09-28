Jury finds Missouri man guilty of first-degree murder

JOPLIN, Mo. -A jury has found a western Missouri man guilty of killing a woman he had an affair with in 2016.

The Joplin Globe reports that 54-year-old Todd Greathouse was found guilty Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court of first-degree murder in 61-year-old Willanna Dunn’s death.

Greathouse testified the pair were arguing at Dunn’s home in Joplin on May 29, 2016, when she threated to tell his wife about the affair.

Greathouse says she had a handgun on the table that he viewed as a threat. He says he tried to choke her until she passed out, but that he accidentally killed her. He says he dumped her body in a mineshaft.

Greathouse’s sentencing is set for Nov. 6. First-degree murder has a mandatory life term without parole in Missouri.