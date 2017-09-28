Lawsuit alleges Missouri inmate sexually abuse by jailer

STOCKTON, Mo. -A former inmate at the Cedar County jail alleges in a federal lawsuit that she was repeatedly sexually abused by a jailer while other staff sometimes listened.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the lawsuit filed last month claims the jailer abused the inmate nearly every day in Cedar County. And the inmate alleges when she was returned to Greene County, she was forced to take a pregnancy test.

Cedar County authorities say the accused jailer has been fired and the matter remains under investigation. The inmate is now in state prison.

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott says Cedar County dealt with the employee and it’s now up to the courts to decide the rest of the case.

The Cedar County jail houses about 25 inmates from Greene County.