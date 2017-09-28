Major Case Squad investigating body found in Warrenton home

WARRENTON, MO- The Major Case Squad is investigating a murder in Warren County Thursday morning.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department says the body of a 21-year- old man was discovered by his roommate at a home on Township Line road north of Warrenton. Investigators are with holding the victims identity until next of kin can be notified.

Call St. Louis regional Crimestoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-8477. Or visit: STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.