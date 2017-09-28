Man charged in viral St. Charles wedding brawl video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO - A man is now charged with injuring two women during a wedding party street fight. Latreal Lamont Grant of Sedalia Missouri is charged with second degree assault after a brawl earlier this month on historic St. Charles Main Street.

Court documents say a woman in the video of the brawl was already on the ground, when she was knocked unconscious. She was later diagnosed with a concussion

When asked why he struck the woman, Grant told police he did not know his hit connected and that he was very intoxicated.