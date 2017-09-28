Medicare open enrollment for 2018 coverage begins Oct. 15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Open enrollment for next year's Medicare begins October 15. If you are 65 or older, this is your federal health insurance program and your opportunity to match your medical and drug needs to the available plans.

If your new to medicare or forgot what to do, we have someone who can help.

President of Executive Senior Services, Jean Sandifer, joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning to explain.

Medicare Open Enrollment October 15- December 17

90 Chesterfield Mall

Lower Level near Dillard's

314-392-5468

To learn more visit: executiveseniorservices.com