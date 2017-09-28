New program would provide healthy food options at select MetroLink stations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLSTON, Mo. – The Bi-State Development Research Institute launch a pilot program Thursday to bring healthy foods to MetroLink riders in areas with limited access.

The 18-month Link-Market Program will offer a kiosk at the North Hanley and Wellston stations. Thousands of passengers will have access to fresh fruit, vegetables, and other healthy staples.

The program is made possible through a $580,000 grant from the Missouri Foundation for Health to Passengers.

Researchers say education is key and the University of Missouri will give nutrition tips to those using the stations. They also say up to 45 percent of households in north St. Louis County don’t have access to a car, making it hard to get to good groceries. Those areas are known as “food deserts.” It’s a trend the pilot program is trying to change.