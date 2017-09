× Police say a man tried to grab a student in Breckenridge Hills

ST. LOUIS, MO — Police are investigating a case of stranger danger in Breckenridge Hills. A man in a green pickup truck tried to grab a student as he was walking home from Hoech Middle School.

The driver asked the student several times if he needed a ride home. When the boy declined, police say the man got out and grabbed him.

The child was able to get away unharmed. He then ran home and called police.