Police say officer has health complications after protester’s chemical spray

September 28, 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO — A city police officer is suffering major health complications after a protester allegedly sprayed him with a chemical.  Police officials say he's suffering from diminished lung capacity and breathing problems.

It happened during the first weekend of protests following the Jason Stockley ruling. Investigators haven't been able to figure out what that chemical was.