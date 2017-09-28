Rep. Lacy Clay seeks outside probe of protest arrests

ST. LOUIS (AP) – U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay is urging St. Louis County officials to seek an independent investigation into the arrests of nearly two dozen protesters at a suburban shopping mall.

The St. Louis Democrat on Thursday sent a letter to County Executive Steve Stenger and County Council Chairman Sam Page, calling accounts of the arrests “chilling and outrageous.”

Twenty-two people were arrested Saturday at the St. Louis Galleria in one of several demonstrations since white former police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted in the death of a black man.

Police defended their actions as necessary after protesters became unruly and refused to disperse.

On Wednesday, St. Louis city’s mayor and interim police chief asked the U.S. attorney’s office to investigate police misconduct claims stemming from the arrest of more than 120 people downtown on Sept. 17.