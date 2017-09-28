Robby Fabbri Discusses His Season Ending Knee Injury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Blues injured forward Robby Fabbri talked with the media on Thursday, September 28, one day after the team announced his season ending knee injury. Fabbri, coming off knee surgery from a hit suffered on February 4, 2017 against the Penguins, had returned healthy and practicing and playing in pre season games. But after the Blues game against the Capitals this past Friday, September 22nd, Fabbri's surgically repaired left knee remained swollen. Fabbri is headed for a second surgery on that now chronic left knee and his 2017-18 season is over before it ever began.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate has the reaction and fallout from Fabbri's latest knee injury and what the Blues plan on doing to replace Fabbri's offense on the team.