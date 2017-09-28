St. Louis County police say least possible force used at Galleria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _St. Louis County police are pushing back against what they call some false narratives surrounding a weekend protest at the St. Louis Galleria. Police say video feeds recorded some protestors saying a dispersal order was given but then saying something different when arrests were made.

Protestors say not everyone could hear those orders and have bigger concerns over the way police made arrests.

St. Louis County police released a statement that read in part:

"The least possible amount of force was used to gain compliance. There was no mace, gas, or any other levels of force besides officers going hands on with combative and resistant suspects. The officers present were calm and professional during the chaotic scene as individuals resisted and interfered with arrests being affected."