Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Relief supplies are slowly trickling into hurricane ravaged Puerto Rico. While many feel helpless, there is a way you can help by eating. Paul Hamilton is owner of Moulin Events, Vin De Set Restaurant and 11-11 Mississippi in St. Louis. He talks about an upcoming fundraiser.

St. Louis Restaurants Hurricane Relief Fundraiser

Friday 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Moulin Events

2017 Chouteau Ave.

South St. Louis