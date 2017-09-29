Arkansas man guilty of killing ex, her granddad in Missouri

NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) _ An Arkansas man has been convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her grandfather in southwest Missouri.

Jurors deliberated about four hours Thursday before finding 39-year-old Christopher Paschall guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in the January 2015 deaths of 28-year-old Casey Brace and 76-year-old Herb Townsend. The Joplin Globe reports that Paschall, of Springdale, Arkansas, was the father of two of Brace’s three children. He also was convicted of three counts of armed criminal action and a single count of parental kidnapping.

Townsend told a deputy that Paschall shot him before dying. The deputy had responded earlier that day to the home of Brace’s mother, Cathy Townsend, after she reported that Paschall had violated a protection order she had taken out on him.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 19.

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe