At least two arrests during demonstration near Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS, MO - At least two people were arrested during protests downtown. This as fans make their way home from Friday night's Cardinals game.

Police called for protestors to disperse or face being arrested after there was a scuffle at the intersection of Broadway and Walnut. Earlier in the night some people in the group approached police officers who were stationed on the other side of a barricade near Busch stadium.

Protestors also exchanged words with some fans on an upper level of the ballpark. "Frontline protestors" organized tonight's demonstration. This morning the group held a news conference defending its mission.

Demonstrators cleared intersection at Broadway & Market. At least 2 arrests made. Group now in roadway @ Broadway & Chestnut. #STLVerdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 30, 2017