College of Ozarks requires other teams to stand for anthem

BRANSON, Mo. – A small Christian school near Branson says it won’t play any team whose players don’t stand for the national anthem.

College of the Ozarks President Jerry Davis said Friday its players in every sport will not play in games where disrespect is exhibited toward the anthem or the U.S. flag.

The college’s mission includes a pillar focused on “patriotic education.”

The college is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and has hosted the National Men’s Basketball Tournament for the past 18 years.

Davis said the school would like the NAIA to lead a campaign promoting respect for America and for the military.