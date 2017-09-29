Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THE WEEKEND…SEPTEMBER 30-OCTOBER 1, 2017

Excellent early Fall weather is in play all weekend long…pleasant days and cool to chilly nights…still bone dry…The large dome of summer builds back in early next week…with October warmth…85 for the high Monday and Tuesday…warm much of next week. Maria and Lee are on the way out…moving into the shipping lanes of the Atlantic…but watching an area of unsettled weather between Cuba and the Yucantan of Mexico…that may be a concern for the Gulf of Mexico and Florida…lets watch for a few days.