LIVE VIDEO: Protesters at Busch Stadium

Demonstrators unfurl ‘Stop Killing Us’ banner inside Busch Stadium

Posted 8:32 pm, September 29, 2017, by , Updated at 08:40PM, September 29, 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO — Demonstrators are marching near Ballpark Village Friday night in downtown St. Louis.  Protesters unfurled this “Stop Killing Us” banner inside Busch stadium Friday night during a game Cardinals game.

Photo by: Davey Holmes