Expert discusses National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _This is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Ovarian cancer affects approximately 222,000 women in the United States and is expected to cause more than 14,000 deaths this year.

Known as a challenging disease, it's important for women to be aware of symptoms, risk factors and family history. It is also important for women who do have ovarian cancer to know what their options are when it comes to treatment.

Dr. Thomas Herzog joined us live from Cincinnati, Ohio via satellite to explain.

For more information visit: beBRCAware.com

By: Marquise Middleton