Fire investigation at Wyman Center in Eureka

EUREKA, Mo. _Four fire departments worked to put out a fire at the Wyman Center campgrounds in Eureka early Friday morning (Sept. 29).

Pacific Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Gary Graff said the call came in just after 2 a.m. for a fire in a cabin. By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, everyone in the cabin had evacuated safely.

According to Kristin Gumper, Director of Communications and External Affairs at Wyman Center, there were 13 people staying in the cabin including campers ages 11-12 years old and a few counselors.

Gumper said approximately 40 campers were impacted. Campers in neighboring cabins were also evacuated for safety. All impacted campers were relocated to another area of the camp.

Wyman Center is a not-for-profit serving disadvantaged youth. The organization also accommodates school groups, teams and corporate groups with a variety of team-building activities.

Graff said said the biggest challenge firefighters faced was access to water because of the lack of fire hydrants on the property. Crews had to shuttle water in from a hydrant about two miles away.

No word yet on what caused the fire, but a fire official on the scene said the building is a total loss.