‘The Gifted’ TV show giving away $100 DNA tests in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — A promotion for a new Marvel superhero show on FOX called ‘The Gifted’ will be giving away free DNA tests in downtown St. Louis Sunday. A 45 foot truck called the X-Gene Mobile Screening Station will be on Market Street between 7th and 8th from 10am to 4pm. They will be offering MyHeritage DNA tests valued at $100.

The test doesn’t involve blood or spit. You simply scrape the inside of your cheek with a small swab for about 45 seconds.The results can take up to 4-6 weeks to prepare. They will be available to view securely online, on the MyHeritage website.

MyHeritage DNA website says that this test can help you to, “Discover relatives who share DNA segments with you, inherited from the same common ancestor. You will also uncover the ethnic and geographic origins of your ancestors, from the largest pool of possible ethnicities in the industry — which may include some surprises.”

The Gifted premieres Monday, October 2nd. The plot of the show has all humans tested for the x-gene, which determines whether they are a mutant or not. FOX says that, “The show tells the story of a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.”

