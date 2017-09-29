Gas line rupture causes home Burksville Illinois home explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURKSVILLE, IL — An explosion at a home in Burksville Illinois sends one man to the hospital. As of Friday afternoon the home at the 5300 block of Lemen was still smoldering.

Family members say that around 10:30am fire crews were called to the home for an explosion caused by a ruptured gas line. They say a worker was in the process of changing their well water line to a city water line. The man was also working on the water heater and somehow how a gas line was hit. The explosion sent the worker to the hospital with burns to his upper body.

The homeowner is also a known honey producer and some of his bees escaped. He suffered some minor scrapes and bruises.

The Illinois State Fire Marshall is investigating the incident.