Gas line rupture causes home Burksville Illinois home explosion

Family members say that around 10:30am fire crews were called to the home for an explosion caused by a ruptured gas line. They say a worker was in the process of changing their well water line to a city water line. The man was also working on the water heater and somehow how a gas line was hit. The explosion sent the worker to the hospital with burns to his upper body.
The homeowner is also a known honey producer and some of his bees escaped. He suffered some minor scrapes and bruises.
The Illinois State Fire Marshall is investigating the incident.