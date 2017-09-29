Giraffe helps Missouri man propose to his girlfriend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man in southwest Missouri proposed to his girlfriend with the help of a very, very tall friend.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that zookeepers at the Dickerson Park Zoo on Sunday attached Cody Hall’s engagement ring to a lanyard and hung it around the neck of a giraffe at the zoo.

Hall’s girlfriend, Makayla Blakey, thought she was getting a behind-the-scenes tour of the zoo when the couple approached the giraffe enclosure.

Then she saw the engagement ring. Hall got down on one knee and asked her to marry him.

Hall says his friend Jesse Rollhaus and zoo spokeswoman Joey Powell helped him plan the exotic proposal.

Blakey and Hall are planning to have a spring wedding.

