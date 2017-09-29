Guerrilla Alliance Night Market Sept. 30 in The Delmar Loop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Guerrilla Street Food is hosting a special event this weekend and there is plenty of food to go around. Chef Brian Hardesty and Joel Crespo joined us in the FOX 2 kitchen with the scoop!

Guerrilla Street Food is known for their Filipino food at their food truck and restaurant in The Grove but they will be hosting a special event in The Loop this weekend with their Guerrilla Alliance Night Market.

It will take place at the Midtown Farmers Market located at 6655 Delmar in University City on Saturday, September 30.

The event includes live cooking demonstrations, traditional Filipino music and dance performances as well as market booths with goods from local farmers, artisans, as well as Filipino specialties dishes available for purchase. The Guerrilla Street Food truck will also be in attendance to purchase favorites such as the Flying Pig and Chicken Adobo.

It's free to attend and all food and farmers and artisan product can be purchased separately.

All proceeds will benefit Chef Sharwin's Ahon Foundation to build a public school library in Davao, Philippines.

Guerrilla Alliance Night Market

6655 Delmar

University City, Missouri 63130

Saturday, September 30

5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To learn more visit: guerrillastreetfood.com/guerrilla-night-market/

By:Marquise Middleton