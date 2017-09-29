Man sucker punches Central West End jogger; police search for suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A jogger simply running her normal route in the Central West End is punched by a stranger who then took off himself.

The victim, a woman in her 30's, has a black eye and some swelling. While the punch shook her emotionally, it dind't knock her down. She wanted to share her warning, but asked that we not share her name for her protection.

"I was walking south, he was walking north and at the very last second he stepped in front of me and just clocked me as hard as he could," the victim said. "I want people to be aware. Just because its daylight doesn't mean youre safe," she added.

According to St. Louis Police, the attack happened Thursday at 5:15p.m. near Newstead and Laclede.

The victim said many people were around at the time and rushed to her aide. Others followed the suspect until they lost him. One man even took a picture of the suspect. Other photos were obtained from surveillance video in the area. The victim positively identified the man in the photos as the man she believes attacked her.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, between 30 and 35 years old, 6 feet tall, 185 to 200 pounds, medium build, clean shaven, wearing blue jeans and a grey t-shirt. He was last seen in the 4100 block of Enright.

If you recognize the man shown in the photos or have any information about the incident, call St. Louis Police.​

Pictures of the suspect: