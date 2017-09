ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Get an extra jolt today and celebrate National Coffee Day with some freebies.

Krispy Kreme is celebrating all weekend long, with free small hot or iced coffees through Sunday. Dunkin’ Donuts customers who buy a medium cup of hot coffee get the second free.

Cinnabon customers receive a free 12-ounce coffee today!

Get a FREE 12oz coffee on 9/29 all day! #SweetTalk pic.twitter.com/idbG6adT9U — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) September 26, 2017