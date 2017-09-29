Packed meeting for Clinton-Peabody rodent infestation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Local housing leaders and State Senator Jamilah Nasheed held an emergency meeting Friday to look at the living conditions. They reported rodent infestation at the Clinton-Peabody Housing Complex. It was standing room only.

State political leaders called the meeting to light a fire under the Housing Authority and get the problem solved. About 150 tenants showed up for the meeting at the neighborhood community center. The meeting, attended by the head of the housing authority, got an earful.

At least seven buildings at the Clinton Peabody complex are overrun with mice. It is a problem that has drawn a lot of outside attention since we first reported it back in late August. This meeting was called to generate new ideas and to let housing officials know they're being watched

There are some ideas that came out of the meeting. The Housing Authority will use new outside exterminators.