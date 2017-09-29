Physician talks pregnant women and flu shots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The Centers for Disease Control is warning that this upcoming flu season could be a bad one. They're basing this info on a particular strain of flu that hit Australia especially hard over the summer.

Do you protect yourself? What about if you're pregnant? That's especially important for women who are pregnant, because of a woman's weakened immune system.

Dr. Hamna Sidiqqui OBGYN with SSM DePaul Health Hospital shares more.

During pregnancy, a woman`s heart and lungs work harder. Contracting the flu when pregnant can make a woman sicker than if she were not pregnant.

There can be an increased risk of hospitalization, the need to be admitted to intensive care, respiratory distress and death for pregnant women.