Police: Student dies by suicide at Missouri high school

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. - Police say a Missouri student has died by suicide at a Kansas City-area high school.

A release from Lee's Summit police says officers and medical crews arrived at Lee's Summit North High School on Friday morning following reports of attempted self-harm by a student. Other students heard a single gunshot.

Police say medics took the student to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The student died shortly after arriving.

Lee's Summit police say staff locked down the school and dismissed students early. Professional counselors have been called in to work with students in the district.