Protest organizers hold press conference outside St. Louis City Hall

ST. LOUIS, MO — A push to shed light on future efforts to address police reform in the St. Louis area. "Frontline" protest leadership and protest supporters held a news conference Friday morning outside St. Louis City Hall.

Organizers have conducted several days of mostly non-violent civil disobedience and disturbances. They say critics don't believe the frontline strategy is effective and may be be dwindling. Organizers say that couldn't be further from the truth.

Protesters say they will come to the table with their demands when they're ready and will set the time, the tone and the place.