Shooting near Mizzou campus injures two

Columbia, MO (KTVI) – Columbia Mo Police, in a statement issued Friday afternoon, confirmed the shooting in an apartment complex near the University of Missouri campus. Police report when they arrived on the scene of the shooting at the Cooper Beach Townhomes in the 3300 block of Old Highway 63 South, they found two male victims with gunshot wounds. They described the victims’ wounds as “life threatening” and report both men were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Investigators say the shooting took place in the parking lot of the apartment complex and that suspects were shooting from one vehicle into another. Police have also confirmed the investigation is continuing with evidence collection and eyewitness interviews being conducted at the scene.

In alerts sent to Mizzou students this afternoon, the University reported the shooting took place at the Copper Beach apartment complex located off Old Highway 63 South near Grindstone Parkway. The University advised students it did not appear there was a threat to the campus.

MU told its students through the MUAlert system that it did not appear any students were involved in the shooting.