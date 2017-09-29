Sixth graders speak about escaping camp Wyman fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER GROVES, MO - More than a dozen sixth grade girls from Webster Groves are speaking out about escaping the flames after a major fire at a camp in Eureka Friday morning. Those students are now back home their families.

More than 80 students from the Steger School were at camp Wyman in Eureka for a team building exercise. Attending camp Wyman has been a tradition for decades in the Webster district.

"The team that went before us, a lot of my friends were on that team, and everyone said it was so much fun and I was really excited to go," said Carly Miofsky.

"The counselors were like, 'girls, girls get up.' She wasn’t like yelling or anything. So, I opened my eyes and I was really confused. I like saw smoke in the room," said Audrey Culver.

The fire was noticed around 2:15am Friday in cabin five and six, both connected in one building. Smoke alarms went off and counselors got everybody out. The girls left without their belongings.

"I was really shocked because we ran out the back door and I though it would be like small fire a not like huge deal but I looked up and the whole roof was on fire," said Lily Winkelmann

They are physically okay but still shaken. Last night was the final night of the three day camp anyway. The girls opinions were mixed about whether they would go back to the camp.

The Eureka Fire Protection District says the cause of the fire is not known, but it is not considered suspicious.