St. Charles wants to be included in regional Amazon bid

ST. CHARLES, MO — The St. Louis Economic Development Partnership will soon outline their plan to to entice Amazon to set up their $5 billion second headquarters in the St. Louis area. St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann says there is no clear way to know who has best bid to present.

"There is no law saying how we make a regional decision. So, I think its importnat what kind of precedent we set here," said Steve Ehlmann.

Ehlmann says several years ago the entire region went to Jefferson City as one voice to pass incentives to land 8,000 Boeing jobs. Now he feels St. Charles County is being left out of the decision making process for the Amazon bid.

"At some point there needs to be a regional group, RCGA or East West Gateway that looks at them and says, 'yeah, thats the best one'" said Steve Ehlmann.

Ehlman is also afraid that companies cross St. Louis off their list because of the high crime rate. He says that hurts the entire region's business. He is suggesting that police, protestors and suburbanites walk north St. Louis streets on weekend nights.

"How we put that together? I have no idea how to put it together but I would be glad to be a part of it," said Steve Ehlmann.

Ehlmann sees a united regional effort to gain big business as best. He adds that people should remember that St. Charles has 400,000 people. That is more than St. Louis, and could be a great asset.