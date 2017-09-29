St. Louis street art festival to celebrate diversity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Many people celebrate diversity. Others dismiss its value. This weekend St. Louis will host street artists with a creative response to bridge the divide. Eleven artists will spend two days using canvas, paint, spoken word and music to encourage urban renewal.

From coast to coast Americans have had to wrestle with protests. Strong views lead people to take sides. But when they talk, differences fade. That's what prompted Michael Tompkins to create "st.Art."

The st.Art festival starts in Forest Park on Saturday and concludes Sunday at Fairgrounds Park. Organizers invite you to join the dialogue.

More information: http://st-artstlouis.org