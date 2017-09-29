The Blender with music critic Kevin Johnson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _It’s Friday and time for The Blender Blog with Kevin Johnson. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic joined us with a list of who’s coming to town!

  • Ed Sheeran, Sept. 6, Busch Stadium
  • Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi and Ashley McBryde, March 16, Scottrade Center
  • “Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience” featuring “Game of Thrones” composer Ramin Djawadi is at Scottrade Center on Oct. 5, 2018.?
  • Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves, Midland, April 7, Chaifetz Arena
  • Xscape, Monica, Tamar Braxton, Dec. 16, Chaifetz Arena
  • Morrissey, Nov. 22, Peabody Opera House
  • Lea DeLaria, Dec. 27-28, Ferring Jazz Bistro
  • Turnpike Troubadours, Nov. 15, the Pageant
  • Freddie Jackson, Nov. 19, the Ambassador
  • The Bottle Rockets, Nov. 25, Off Broadway
  • 21 Savage, Dec. 8, Pop`s
  • Clint Black, Friday, Event Center at River City Casino
  • Marquise Knox, Friday, Delmar Hall
  • Black Uhuru, Friday, 2720 Cherokee
  • KSHE 95 50th Birthday with Sammy Hagar, ZZ Top, Collective Soul, Saturday, HCA
  • Korn, Saturday, the Pageant, sold out
  • Southern Uprising Tour’ with Travis Tritt, Charlie Daniels Band, Marshall Tucker Band, the Outlaws, Saturday, Family Arena