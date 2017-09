Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Winterfest is returning to the Gateway Arch this season. It opens November 18th with the opening of a real ice rink in the new Kiener Plaza.

There will also be several other events including "One Nation" night with the Blues and the Cardinals November 30th. There will be a Blues watch party on December 2nd.

Public skating is open every Thursday through Sunday, plus Christmas day and New Year's day. The rink closes after the New Year's day skate.