Homicide and multiple shootings in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – At around 5:35 am on Saturday at 4000 Pleasant Street a victim was struck by a vehicle. It may possibly be domestic related. The victim was pronounced dead at SLU Hospital. Homicide and Accident Reconstruction has been requested.

Early Saturday morning at 2:47 am there was a shooting in South St. Louis at the intersection of Minnesota and Itaska. A male victim was shot in the arm and back. He is in stable condition.

On Friday night at 11:20 pm there was a shooting in North St. Louis at Natural Bridge and Kingshighway. A male victim was shot in the leg. He is conscious and breathing.