Man’s death after being hit by car possibly intentional

ST. LOUIS – A man has died after being struck by a car, and police say it may not be an accident.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police were called about 5:30 a.m. Saturday to a report of a man hit by a car. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police now say the man may have been struck as part of a “domestic-related” incident. They did not elaborate, but homicide detectives are investigating.

No arrests have been made.