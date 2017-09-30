Missouri officer cleared in fatal shooting at traffic stop

NEOSHO, Mo. – A southwest Missouri police officers has been cleared of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a man during a traffic stop.

The Joplin Globe reports that Newton County’s prosecuting attorney on Friday announced that no charges will be filed against Neosho officer Reece Himmelsbach in the July 20 death of 52-year-old Joshua Daniels of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The officer pulled over Daniels on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. A Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation found that Daniels was hiding one hand behind his leg as he got out of the vehicle. The patrol says that when Daniels raised a gun and pointed it at Himmelsbach, the officer shot him in the chest.

The patrol says a search of the car found a “Do Not Resuscitate” order and a signed will.