Police searching for missing west St. Louis County man with dementia

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – St. Louis County Police are searching for a west St. Louis County man who has gone missing. They issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory Saturday evening for James “Jim” Rosewell, 84, who has been suffering from dementia for six years.

Rosewell was last seen around 2:25pm Saturday leaving his home in the 11000 block of Niehaus Lane near Creve Coeur to go to an Ace Hardware store on Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights. He does not have a cell phone.

Rosewell is white, 6’0 tall, and 180lbs with gray hair, hazel eyes, and a fair complexion. He was wearing gray pants. He walks with a limp due to a bad left knee.

His car is described as a silver 2000 Toyota Tundra with Missouri plates 2DD057.

Anyone seeing Rosewell or his vehicle should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.